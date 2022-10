Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 17 October 2022 11:16 Hits: 3

Monday night in Ohio, Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan meets his Republican challenger, author and venture capitalist J.D. Vance, on the debate stage. It's their second and final encounter.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/10/17/1129402102/its-been-a-pretty-contentious-debate-season-for-senate-midterm-races