Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 17 October 2022 18:30 Hits: 2

The action dashes hopes of American Samoans who were seeking birthright citizenship and leaves intact a decision that breathed new life into distinctions between U.S. states and territories.

(Image credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/10/17/1128918500/supreme-court-insular-cases