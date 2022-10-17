Marcus Flowers Sent Marge Into Orbit During Their Debate

Category: World Politics Hits: 2
On Sunday, controversial Georgia Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene debated her Democratic opponent when he called her out on her role on January 6, telling the audience that she was a "victim" of the attack on the Capitol despite supporting the rioters even after they were arrested. Republicans are always the victims.
Marcus Flowers has raised a significant amount of money to run against Greene, but the demographics in the district will make it an uphill battle.
"You cannot accuse me of insurrection. I was a victim of the January 6 riot just as much as any other member of Congress," she insisted, in a tone suggesting Flowers was a servant.
Watch:
Everything is weird when it involves Rep. Sporkfoot, but the debate was something else, with Greene calling Flowers a "fake cowboy" because he "usually wears a cowboy hat but doesn't ride a horse and doesn't own any cattle."
The 2020 election:
Flowers asked, "Did Joe Biden win the election," Congresswoman Greene"?
