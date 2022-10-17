Marcus Flowers Sent Marge Into Orbit During Their Debate

Articles

Monday, 17 October 2022

On Sunday, controversial Georgia Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene debated her Democratic opponent when he called her out on her role on January 6, telling the audience that she was a "victim" of the attack on the Capitol despite supporting the rioters even after they were arrested. Republicans are always the victims.

Marcus Flowers has raised a significant amount of money to run against Greene, but the demographics in the district will make it an uphill battle.

"You cannot accuse me of insurrection. I was a victim of the January 6 riot just as much as any other member of Congress," she insisted, in a tone suggesting Flowers was a servant.

Watch:

At their debate tonight, Marge Greene lost it when Marcus Flowers accused her of being involved in J6. pic.twitter.com/WwgOxFPwre — Ron Filipkowski ???????? (@RonFilipkowski) October 16, 2022

Everything is weird when it involves Rep. Sporkfoot, but the debate was something else, with Greene calling Flowers a "fake cowboy" because he "usually wears a cowboy hat but doesn't ride a horse and doesn't own any cattle."

The 2020 election:

Flowers asked, "Did Joe Biden win the election," Congresswoman Greene"?

