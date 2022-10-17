No, Howie Kurtz, You Can't Rehabilitate NBC News For That Vile Fetterman Attack

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 17 October 2022

Fox News' Howie Kurtz has his panties in a bunch over deserved criticism lobbed at NBC News over Dasha Burns swipe at John Fetterman in her interview with him last week.

“It’s sheer media partisanship, there’s no other way to put it!” Kurtz snarled. “Some anchors and pundits are rushing to defend John Fetterman, who unfortunately suffered a stroke as he was winning the Democratic Senate nomination in Pennsylvania. And they’re taking aim at an NBC reporter who was just doing her job and a very good job at that.”

Actually, no. She was not "just doing her job" and she certainly wasn't doing her job last week. What she was doing was taking a swipe at a man's health and recovery from a serious stroke. It wasn't the closed captioning; it was her snide little comment about how he wasn't doing so well with "small talk" ahead of the interview.

It was ableist and more fundamentally, a cheap shot. Why a cheap shot? Because Dasha Burns knew he had auditory processing challenges, needed the closed captioning, didn't use closed captioning during her "small talk," and then hammered Fetterman over the head with it in order to skewer him later with questions about whether he was really up to being a Senator.

