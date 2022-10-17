The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Is Chuck Grassley Going To Lose In Iowa?

The idea that Chuck Grassley could ever actually lose a senate race in Iowa seemed laughable to many. The man hasn't had a competitive senate race there since 1980. But that's going to change this year. Many voters in Iowa seem to be annoyed that Grassley is running for office again, as he's nearly ninety years old. That's put his approval ratings in negative territory when he had routinely been in the 70s for much of the past two decades. The man has simply stayed around too long.

His opponent, Democrat and former Vice Admiral in the U.S. Navy Mike Franken looks like a sound and sensible alternative. And he might just win.

Source: Des Moines Register

Republican U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley’s lead over Democrat Mike Franken has narrowed to 3 percentage points with less than a month until Election Day, signaling Grassley’s toughest reelection fight in 40 years.

A new Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll shows Grassley leads with 46% of the vote to Franken’s 43% among likely voters. Another 4% would vote for someone else, 4% would not vote and 3% are not sure.

