Buttigieg Claps Back On CBS Host Whining 'Dems In Disarray'

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg stopped Margaret Brennan in her tracks after the CBS host tried to play the 'Dems in disarray' card.

Brennan had a fit because one Democratic Senator refused to vote for 'paid' leave.

Buttigieg explained how the Biden administration and Congress have passed very meaningful legislation, including an expansion of NATO, funding for high-tech manufacturing in the US, gun legislation, a massive infrastructure bill, and funding for a veteran's healthcare bill.

"Even in a divided Washington, you can get things done, and sometimes you can get them done with bipartisan support," Buttigieg said.

Immediately, Face The Nation host Margaret Brennan took one piece of a bill that Joe Manchin refused to vote for -- to claim the Democrats are in disarray.

"You know about paid leave, I was talking about the dispute between Democrats, Senator Manchin, and the rest of the party on that Democratic disagreement on paid leave," Brennan began.

Buttigieg interrupted Brennan's false equivalency.

"But if even one Republican were prepared to support paid leave, we'd be in a different territory," he said. "So let's not let 50 Republicans off the hook."

As we know, it is never the fault of Republicans, ever.

It's been miraculous that the Democratic Party and President Biden have passed such important legislation with a 50-50 Senate, which has been stymied because of Senator Sinema and Manchin acting like Republicans.

