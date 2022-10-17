Oz Video Unearthed: He Says He Stabbed His Sister With A Syringe

Articles

Published on Monday, 17 October 2022

Dr. Oz couldn't be elected dogcatcher, and that's to be taken literally. It's hard to believe that Oz has any support at all after it was revealed that Oz's research killed over 300 dogs and inflicted significant suffering on them and the other animals used in experiments, but here we are. But he could be elected to hold a Senate seat.

And now, Patriot Takes unearthed video footage of Oz on Jimmy Kimmel's show admitting that his obsession with needles was so intense that he approached his sister from behind and assaulted her with a syringe, sticking it in her head.

"This is a 25 gauge needle," Oz said. "So, you can't do much damage with this thing. When I was a kid, I'll tell you a quick story. I was so fascinated by needles I used to find — my dad was a physician. I used to find these needles in his desk. And I noticed those little holes in the top of the orange. Where the pores are. I would put the needle through the pore and get orange juice out. Then I noticed one day that my sister's head had little pores in it, too."

He then recalls approaching his sister from behind, "and I threw it in there, and it didn't go in! The skull got in the way! I got no brain. I got nothing back. My mom just whacked me that time. Yeah. Absolutely took me out."

Kimmel tells Oz, "You might be one of the craziest people we've had on the show."

It gets weirder.

