Prosecutors Want Bannon To Get A Mere Six Months In Jail

Federal prosecutors are asking for six months in jail for Steve Bannon, after he was found guilty of contempt of Congress for refusing to honor the January 6 committee subpoena.

CNN uncovered the court filing on Monday.

“For his sustained, bad-faith contempt of Congress, the Defendant should be sentenced to six months imprisonment – the top end of the Sentencing Guidelines range – and fined $200,000 – based on his insistence on paying the maximum fine rather than cooperate with the Probation Office’s routine pre-sentencing financial investigation,” prosecutors wrote in their court filing on Monday."

Bannon is set to be sentenced this Friday.

This sounds like a pretty light sentence overall for this MAGA-loving multimillionaire, who helped coordinate a political coup against the free and fair election of Joe Biden.

The sentencing guidelines indicate Bannon could be imprisoned for up to 12 months.

The bar should be set much higher. Seditionists like Bannon knew they would be pardoned by Trump for their criminality. Bannon was already pardoned once by Trump for his involvement in the Build the Wall scam.

I'd say jail creeps like this for at least two years, so that others will think long and hard about defying congressional subpoenas and withholding valuable evidence.

