British Tabloid Asks, 'Will Liz Truss Outlast A Head Of Lettuce?'

An interesting question. One would think Truss will outlast the head of iceberg lettuce, but it shows no signs of rotting yet. The live stream (seen above) is oddly relaxing. Much more so certainly than when Liz Truss opens her mouth and speaks.

LONDON — What do British Prime Minister Liz Truss’s political tenure and a wilting head of lettuce have in common, you might ask? They both have an expiration date.

Installed by her party just last month after her predecessor Boris Johnson was dramatically ousted, Truss has been in office less than six weeks. But already some pundits say her days in the job are numbered, as she clings to her political life on a dizzying economic roller coaster she has been largely blamed for.

She has also become the butt of quintessentially British jokes — most notably by being compared to a head of lettuce by both the Economist (considered one of the world’s preeminent news journals) and the Daily Star, an entertainment-focused tabloid that brands itself the “home of fun stuff” and regularly features photos of scantily clad celebrities.

The gag began in an article by the Economist that earlier this week dubbed Truss “The Iceberg Lady,” bluntly predicting that her career would have “the shelf-life of a lettuce.”

