'Vote For Mike Lee' By Mike Lee

Utah Republican Sen. Mike Lee, facing a tough challenge from independent Evan McMullin, got himself a great headline in The Salt Lake Tribune: “Mike Lee has earned a reputation as principled conservative.” So why is he being widely mocked for the piece attached to the glowing headline? It comes down to the byline.

Here’s the opening paragraph: “Mike Lee serves as a United States senator representing the state of Utah. Since taking office, Senator Lee has earned a reputation as a principled conservative. He believes elected officials are responsible for keeping the federal government within its constitutionally limited role.”

While that paragraph might read like a child’s book report, the byline is … Mike Lee. Or, it was. After a lot of jokes about Lee writing about himself in the third person, and questions about why the newspaper had run something by Lee reading as if it was an outside assessment of him, the Tribune simply removed the byline. Real transparency there.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/10/vote-mike-lee-mike-lee

