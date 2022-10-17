Herschel Walker Admits He Wrote $700 Check To Ex-girlfriend

Articles

Monday, 17 October 2022

In an interview that will air on NBC's TODAY, Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker verified that he did indeed write that $700 check to his former girlfriend, which she says was for an abortion.

NBC's Kirsten Welker talked to Walker's ex-girlfriend, who provided NBC with a copy of the check. The ex-girlfriend also provided a receipt from the Medical center in Georgia for the same amount.

Welker showed Walker a copy of the check, and he verified it was his signature on it.

Walker got tongue-tied trying to gaslight it.

"This is still a lie because she is the mother of my child. So you gonna see my check or somebody given a check -- it's a lie," Walker said.

Huh?

"Do you know what this $700 dollar check is for?" Welker asked.

"I have no idea what that can be for," he said.

"Is that your signature?"

Walker said it doesn't matter whether it's my signature or not.

"That's my check," he replied.

Walker claimed voters should believe him because he's been very transparent.

Did Walker brandish his fake badge to NBC as well?

This is big news, because Walker called for banning all abortions until lately, when he changed his position to exceptions for rape, incest, and when the mother’s life is at risk.

