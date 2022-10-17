Marsha Blackburn: Dems Want Pandemic For More Mail-In Ballots

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 17 October 2022

Speaking with Harris Faulkner on Fox News, the Senator from Tennessee claimed President Biden and the Democratic Party want Covid to spread because it makes people use mail-in ballots.

Who knew Republicans weren't allowed to use mail-in ballots? Also, is Marsha suddenly pro-vaccines?

"The team behind, [Pres. Biden] what I call that cabal in the White House, they have to keep this pandemic going so that they can spend more taxpayer money the way they want to," she said.

(It's been Biden and Democrats in Congress that have been begging people to get vaccinated, but whatevs.)

"And because they continue to drive fear in people AND because they think it helps them in the elections, having more people vote by a mail-in ballot," Blackburn claimed.

Since Trump lied and claimed mail-in ballots were corrupt leading up to the 2020 election, more Republicans refused to use them in 2020.

Trump then continued his assault on mail-in voting after he lost and was aided by scum-sucking pea-heads like Dinesh D'Souza in their efforts to promote the BIG Lie.

Blackburn hasn't met a right-wing conspiracy she hasn't amplified.

Do better next time, Tennessee.

