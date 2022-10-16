'Unfit For Office': Retired War College Professors Sound Alarm Over Mastriano

Articles

Republican nominee Doug Mastriano, who is running against Democratic state Attorney General Josh Shapiro, is an absolute nutjob, but that seems to be a prerequisite for being in the Republican Party these days.

Tami Davis Biddle, the former chair of the faculty council at the U.S. Army War College, and Rick Coplen, another retired professor at the War College in south-central Pennsylvania — where Mastriano studied and taught, are sounding the alarm over the GOP candidate.

In a Harrisburg, Pennsylvania newspaper last week, Biddle wrote that Mastriano doesn't "deserve our trust or support."

Coplen says that Mastriano and his fellow election deniers pose an "existential threat" to American democracy.

"The guy is not fit for office," Coplen said.

It's not just Coplen and Biddle.

Via The Philadelphia Inquirer:

James Gregory, a graduate history student at the University of Oklahoma, has been calling attention for nearly two years to what he describes as questionable conclusions and outright "fabrications" in Mastriano's published work on World War I. "He's literally changing history," Gregory said last week, echoing the concerns of other researchers who have long criticized Mastriano's research on Sgt. Alvin York. Those concerns are now gaining traction. read more

