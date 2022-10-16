Trump Attorney Calls DOJ 'Political' For Not Indicting Client Before Midterms

Articles

Alina Habba, an attorney for former President Donald Trump, called the Justice Department's investigation "a political hack" because of a decision not to indict her client before the midterm elections.

During a Saturday appearance on Newsmax, host Rob Schmitt pointed out that the Justice Department has reportedly decided not to charge Trump ahead of the elections.

"If they do charge, they're not going to do it until after the election," the host observed. "What's your take on all that?"

Habba stopped short of calling the decision "garbage."

"This is such a political hack," she insisted. "So they're going to try and stay away from any implications that they're doing this because of the midterms. So instead, they say, 'Oh, if there's going to be a charge, it will be after.'"

The attorney complained that no other former president has been charged over the mishandling of government records.

