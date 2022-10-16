A Ukrainian Boy Laments Attack On His Playground

Category: World Politics Hits: 5
Vassili Golod for the German public broadcaster ARD captured this poignant moment with nine-year-old Askold on the sudden loss of his playground to a Russian missile.
via Vassili Golod
Russia turns children's playgrounds into war zones. Little Askold has been playing in Shevchenko Park since he was a baby. A hole now marks where his favourite swing used to stand. The 9-year-old talks about the brutality of war. Like an adult.
And here's part of what he said.
"- But you are not afraid anyway?
- No.
- Why not?
- It hurts me a lot. I didn't think that these swings would ever explode. But I haven't seen anything like that. I'm not afraid, because I'm Ukrainian — and Ukrainians are not afraid of anything!" he says, adding that he's seen even worse things in Bucha.
Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/10/ukrainian-boy-loss-his-playground