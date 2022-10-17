The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

'Rainbow Fentanyl' Just The Latest Halloween Hoax

Category: World Politics Hits: 5

'Rainbow Fentanyl' Just The Latest Halloween Hoax

Joel Best, University of Delaware

Every year around the middle of October, reporters start contacting me wanting to talk about rumors of contaminated Halloween treats.

That’s because I track media coverage of reported incidents of trick-or-treaters receiving razor blades in apples or pins and poison in candy bars. My data goes back to 1958, and my principal finding is simple: I can’t find any evidence that any child has ever been killed or seriously injured by a contaminated treat picked up in the course of trick-or-treating.

This often surprises people who assume that Halloween sadism is both very real and very common.

Stories about contaminated treats are best understood as contemporary legends. They’re tales we’ve all heard, that we’ve been assured are true. They warn that we live in a dangerous world filled with villainous strangers who could harm us if we aren’t careful.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/10/rainbow-fentanyl-just-latest-halloween

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version