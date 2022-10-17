The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Of OPEC, Gas Prices And Rednecks

Category: World Politics Hits: 4

Of OPEC, Gas Prices And Rednecks

Trae Crowder talks about the crazy way that the right approaches the whole thing with gas prices, turning every event into an excuse to push for "Drill, baby, drill!" Just so that they can get the cheap go-go juice for their boom-boom mobiles. Of course, these are the same people that complain about the high price of gas while they're driving their big gas-guzzling SUVs and trucks with the huge gas tanks.

Open thread below...

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/10/opec-gas-prices-and-rednecks

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version