Of OPEC, Gas Prices And Rednecks

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 17 October 2022 03:00 Hits: 4

Trae Crowder talks about the crazy way that the right approaches the whole thing with gas prices, turning every event into an excuse to push for "Drill, baby, drill!" Just so that they can get the cheap go-go juice for their boom-boom mobiles. Of course, these are the same people that complain about the high price of gas while they're driving their big gas-guzzling SUVs and trucks with the huge gas tanks.

Open thread below...

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/10/opec-gas-prices-and-rednecks