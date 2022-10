Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 15 October 2022 11:05 Hits: 1

Trump is not known for cooperating with investigations that target him. So now that the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack has subpoenaed him, what comes next?

(Image credit: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/10/15/1129153982/trump-subpoena-jan-6-house-hearings