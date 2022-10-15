WSJ: Jan 6 Committee Proved Trump’s Sedition

Articles

Saturday, 15 October 2022

The WSJ editorial board summarized the Jan 6 Select Committee hearings in an op-ed entitled, "What the Jan. 6 Hearings Accomplished" by predicting Trump may never show up to testify under oath, but the evidence they've compiled is compelling against him.

"A subpoena to Trump gets the headlines, but its work is mostly done."

It's been obvious to any objective viewer or normal human being how culpable Trump, his cult members, and the GOP were in inciting the attack on the US Capitol in an effort to overthrow the 2020 election.

What the committee has accomplished, however, is to cement the facts surrounding Mr. Trump’s recklessness after Nov. 3 and his dereliction of duty on Jan. 6. The Justice Department and Mr. Trump’s own campaign repeatedly told him that his fraud claims were without basis. Whether it was willful blindness or an intentional strategy, he kept repeating them. [...] The Jan. 6 committee probably won’t get Mr. Trump under oath, but the evidence of his bad behavior is now so convincing that political accountability hardly requires it.

A multitude of indictments should be forthcoming to all those that participated in the attempted coup, the most treasonous episode in America's history, from the excellent investigative work the Select Committee has performed.

