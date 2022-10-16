The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

‘Deficit Hawk’ Gingrich Campaign Owes Almost $5M Since 2012

‘Deficit Hawk’ Gingrich Campaign Owes Almost $5M Since 2012

In a 2008 interview, Gingrich called it “moral and practical” to maintain a balanced budget. But just like he exempted himself from the same marriage morality he publicly demanded of others, he seems just fine with carrying what Insider says is the largest campaign debt on the books

From Insider:

The "Newt 2012" campaign committee remains technically active and more than $4.63 million in debt, according to a financial filing the committee submitted October 14 to the Federal Election Commission. No presidential campaign from any election cycle owes creditors more money.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/10/deficit-hawk-gingrich-campaign-owes-almost

