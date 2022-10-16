Trump-Backed Tim Michels Calls Wisconsin Workers Lazy

Articles

On Friday evening, Wisconsin had its one and only gubernatorial debate for this election cycle. In general, the debate was ho hum. Governor Tony Evers is an educator by nature and so can be rather dry at times. The TFG-backed Tim Michels wouldn't give any straight answers but would blow his dog whistle long and hard and as often as he could.

But one moment was noteworthy. The subject was the worker shortage. Evers answered the question that he would provide more education and training for workers and do more to attract and retain young people to the state.

Michels took a different approach:

I have two solutions. Number one, we're going to get people off their couches and get them back to work. We created an entire class of lazy people during COVID. And it's time to get them back engaged into our economy. To stop just sending them the unemployment checks, the COVID subsidy checks, which I know are now gone. But they were getting them and that's how they got lazy.

His second solution was to give yet another massive tax break. It should go without saying that he would not be giving the poor or the working class any breaks, but reserve them for millionaire CEOs like himself.

