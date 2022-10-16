'Are You Kidding Me!': Dr. Oz Shocked Other People Don't Drink Their Pee

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 16 October 2022

Dr. Oz explains why he drinks (or has done so) his pee-pee, and this will make you want to go back to bed, snuggle under your covers, and suck your thumb. What Oz is saying isn't real life. Of course, he claims that in medical school, they make you drink your urine. I couldn't find anything to back that up, but I did find that he has an obsession with consuming his urine, and according to the quack himself, he's been curious about it since his childhood.

I don't ordinarily kink-shame, but this isn't a kink. It's just disgusting. Oz and his wife are crazy rich, and he's out there drinking his pee-pee.

The Twitter account Patriot Takes posted a clip of Oz telling an audience member that urine has a sort of "nutty smell to it, and it sort of tastes like that, too." In another clip, Oz is amazed that late-night host Jimmy Kimmel doesn't drink his urine. "Are you kidding me!" he says. "Aren't you curious about your urine?"

I'm not the only one that couldn't back up his insane story.

Dr. Oz is a straight up wackadoodle. Contrary to what he may have said this week, medical school does not make med students taste their urine. I’m embarrassed to be making this PSA, but given a public figure actually said this on camera????‍♀️here we are #MedTwitter read more

