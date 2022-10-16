Dana Bash Destroys Kari Lake: 'Why Do You Keep Saying That?'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 16 October 2022

Trump sycophant Kari Lake was grilled this morning by (checks notes) Dana Bash on State of the Union. I did not see this coming, but I'm sure Lake didn't, either. Lake was asked about her election denialism, and at one point, the conversation got heated with the GOP candidate claiming that Bash keeps bringing up the 2020 election. Bash calmly explained that she wouldn't bring it up, but that's what Lake has been campaigning on.

Bash told Lake that the Department of Homeland Security has said that "less than one percent of migrants encountered at the border have a criminal record."

Lake said, "I have to disagree with you on that figure ... we have murderers coming in, we have people with rape records."

Bash explained that the statistic she cited "comes from the Department of Homeland Security."

On the so-called corrupt and rigged election:

"I want to move on to another really important issue, particularly when it comes to your critical swing state of Arizona," Bash said. "That is what happened in 2020. You called the 2020 election 'corrupt, stolen, rotten, and rigged.' There is no evidence of any of that presented in a court of law or anywhere else that any of those things are true. So why do you keep saying that?"

"Well, there's plenty of evidence," Lake insisted. "We had 740,000 ballots with no chain of custody. those ballots shouldn't have been counted."

"Where is the evidence of that?" Bash shot back.

