Devin Nunes Proposes Congress Treat FBI Like 9/11 Terrorists

Former Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) this week called on Congress to create a new commission that would investigate the FBI the same way the 9/11 terrorists were investigated.

During an appearance on Fox News, Nunes warned host Maria Bartiromo that the country might not "survive" because there is a "two-tier justice system" that targets Republicans in his mind.

"One of the things that are going to have to happen is there's going to be a commission that has not been done in a long time in Congress," he said. "It's going to have to be created to look at all the malfeasance of the FBI that's not just about the Russia hoax, but something that may be similar to the Church Commission, maybe like the 9/11 Commission."

"Because, look, if this doesn't happen, the calls to disband the FBI are going to get louder and louder because, you know, half of Americans can not live in a system where one party is treated differently than the other," he added.

Bartiromo wondered if plans were underway to investigate the FBI and "dismantle this politicization."

"This is going to be the problem," Nunes replied, "the FBI is very clever about hiding in these grey areas and hiding the ball from Congress. So, look, this is a bad situation for the Republicans to be going into, but at least we have the experience, bad experience over the last five or six years. We know how to deal with these guys like never before."

