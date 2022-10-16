Trump Threatens Jews While Claiming He Could Be PM Of Israel

Category: World Politics Hits: 1
Former President Donald Trump took to his failing platform Truth Social to deliver a rant about American Jews, starting his message with, "No President has done more for Israel than I have," and then it got even weirder.
Trump said, "however, our wonderful Evangelicals are far more appreciative of this than the people of the Jewish faith, especially those living in the U.S."
"Those living in Israel, though, are a different story - Highest approval rating in the World, could easily be P.M.!" he insisted. "U.S. Jews have to get their act together and appreciate what they have in Israel - Before it is too late!"
Wait, is Trump saying he could easily be the Prime Minister of Israel? I do not speak Cabbage. I have no idea what he's saying there. It does seem, though, that he's saying that the world will fall apart unless he's elected. By the way, it's been 712 days since the election, and the twice-impeached one-term loser still insists that he won.
