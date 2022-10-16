Kellyanne Conway: Trump's Election Lies 'Lessened Over Time'

Articles

Sunday, 16 October 2022

Former White House adviser Kellyanne Conway defended former President Donald Trump because his lies about the 2020 election have "lessened over time."

While appearing on Fox News, host Howard Kurtz asked Conway if Trump's insistence that the 2020 election was "rigged" and "stolen" was a distraction for the Republican Party.

"In contrast to President Biden, there's a lot of media attention as there always is on Donald Trump," Kurtz noted. "Not just on the DOJ documents investigation, but the way he pounds away at a stolen election. He's still doing it."

"And so, I asked you this last time," he continued. "As one of the few in his inner circle who told your former boss at the time that he lost the election fairly, is this all — amplified by the media to be sure — a distraction for Republicans?" he wondered.

"I disagree with your premise," Conway replied. "I think it's actually lessened over time. If you listen to what he says at his rallies, if you listen to the wonderful policy speech at America First Policy Institute (AFPI) two months ago here in Washington when he returned for the first time since he had left as president."

"That speech, it took him about one hour and one minute to talk about the 2020 election, Howie," she added.

