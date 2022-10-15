Herschel Walker's Weirdest Moment During The Debate Was Really Weird

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 15 October 2022

The debate on Friday night between Sen. Raphael Warnock and football guy Herschel Walker had a few bizarre moments. The Republican nominee for a U.S. Senate seat in Georgia had to be called out by a moderator after he flashed a fake police badge to prove that he has worked in law enforcement, even though that's a lie.

Walker falsely claimed that Warnock has called law enforcement names and demeaned them in some manner. I have no idea what he was referring to.

Warnock wasn't having it.

"One thing I've not done is I've never pretended to be a police officer, and I've never threatened a shootout with the police," Warnock said, referring to when Herschel McCrazyPants once talked about a police shootout, according to an old police report.

Walker then pulled out what appeared to be a fake police badge, held it up, and said, "I am work with many police officers."

"You're very well aware of the rules, aren't you?" the moderator told Walker, calling his badge a "prop." Walker, of course, claimed that it wasn't a prop (it was a prop).

In 2019, Walker falsely claimed that he had once worked in law enforcement.

"I spent time at Quantico at the FBI training schools," he said during a speech. "Y'all didn't know I was an agent? I probably shouldn't tell y'all that. Y'all don't care about that. Yeah, I've been in law enforcement."

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/10/herschel-walkers-weirdest-moment-during