Dr. Oz’s ‘Community Discussion’ Crime Victim Is A Paid Staffer

The “community discussion” was about as authentic as Dr. Mehmet Oz’s crudité shopping at “Wegner’s” and his Pennsylvania “residence.”

Oz almost got away with this one, thanks to a credulous media. From The Intercept:

The woman, Sheila Armstrong, sat next to Oz at a September 19 event his campaign described as a “community discussion” in Philadelphia’s Germantown neighborhood. Armstrong held a handmade sign which said that her lost relatives were “gone but not forgotten,” and her anguished tears were broadcast to the city that day by the local NBC News affiliate, and described in reports on the event by the Philadelphia Inquirer and KYW Newsradio.

Even worse, the Associated Press, whose articles get distributed widely to other news outlets, fell for it. As The Intercept noted, AP opened its piece with just the kind of language the Oz campaign hoped for:

