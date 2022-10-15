WATCH: Jon Stewart Wins The Debate On Anti-Trans Hysteria

Articles

At this point, many, many, many progressives and moderates have seen Jon Stewart’s interview with Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge. Stewart does what I personally wish more people did: He challenges Rutledge’s misinformation and inaccuracies at every turn of the interview. When Rutledge tries to push back and say she (essentially) wasn’t prepared for the conversation, I think it reveals something very true about many folks who push anti-trans platforms. They don’t actually know what they’re talking about. Like, they literally don’t know.

Before we get into the clip itself, as some background, this interview happened in season two of Stewart’s show, The Problem with Jon Stewart. The first episode of season two is called “The War over Gender” and was released last week on Apple TV+. Stewart, who is cisgender, smoothly counters transphobia and fearmongering right in the moment, and in my opinion, is a great example of allyship and advocacy. An enormous number of people love this interview and Stewart’s overall approach here, so let’s break down the interview and why exactly it works below.

