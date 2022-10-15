GOP Politicians Fall For Hoax That Schools Let Kids Identify As Cats

Articles

Saturday, 15 October 2022

Conservatives will believe anything if it fits in with their narrative. They even think that former President Donald Trump didn't incite the Jan. 6 riot that he clearly incited. So, it comes as no surprise that Republican candidates have fallen for a hoax that claims that students who identify as cats are provided with a litter box by educators.

NBC News found that at least 20 right-wing candidates and elected officials have publicly claimed that this year's schools are providing children who identify as cats with litter boxes and allowing them to only talk in meows.

Via NBC News:

Every school district that has been named by those 20 politicians said either to NBC News or in public statements that these claims are untrue. There is no evidence that any school has deployed litter boxes for students to use because they identify as cats. But the claim has taken on a life of its own among a growing number of Republicans, conservative influencers, and political commentators.

The outlet reports that during a legislative hearing in Tennessee last month, two Republican state lawmakers discussed the "growing crisis" of public schools providing litter boxes for children who identify as cats and claimed without evidence that it's happening across the state.

