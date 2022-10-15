Winding Up The Week On Twitter

Let's start off with a happy ending, because not all of it is good news:
A Texas sheriff has certified that the nearly 50 migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard by Ron DeSantis were victims of a crime. That certification is a key step in qualifying them for a special visa they would not have otherwise been eligible for. https://t.co/plrLRGLXln
"The Alaska Department of Fish and Game has, for the first time in state history, canceled the winter snow crab season in the Bering Sea due to their falling numbers...An estimated 1 billion crabs have mysteriously disappeared in 2 years."https://t.co/ID4BA46LXx
