Bulk Of The Money Trump Raises Is Going To His Lawyers

Trump’s PACs have spent more money on his lawyers and a pair of nonprofits where he parked former Cabinet members than it has on Republican congressional campaigns, according to a review of financial filings. Via the Washington Post:

Trump’s leadership PAC, Save America, has blitzed supporters in recent days with fundraising solicitations that focus on next month’s high-stakes contest for control of Congress. “It is IMPERATIVE that we win BIG in November,” blared an email last week.

The group has contributed about $8.4 million so far directly to Republican campaigns and committees, while devoting $7 million to Trump’s lawyers and another $2 million to the nonprofits, which employ former members of his administration, including former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows. Legal fees are expected to climb, Trump advisers say, as he employs a growing retinue of lawyers to fend off federal, state and county-level investigations.

