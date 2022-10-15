The Media Really Coddled Herschel Walker After The Crazy-Time Debate

Articles

I suppose that GOP Senate nominee for Georgia Herschel Walker earned kudos from the media because at least he didn't savagely kill someone on the stage, then use his victim's bones to clean his teeth. Yeah, the bar needs to be raised. Sane America was holding their breath, waiting for Walker's eyes to start spinning around in his head like dice. The take from many publications is jaw-dropping.

Via The Atlanta Journal-Consitution:

If the Friday showdown was a make-or-break moment for Walker, as some analysts predicted it would be, the Republican didn’t snap. And to some of his supporters, the hourlong debate forged him into a stronger contender.

Oh, sweet baby Jesus.

Via Fox News:

Mainstream journalists and even liberal media figures admitted that Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker did better than expected during his Friday night debate against his Democratic opponent Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga. NBC News contributors, local news commentators, former Daily Beast writers, and even MSNBC anchor Mehdi Hasan acknowledged that Walker’s debate performance was "not as bad as it could have been.

Newt Gingrich weighed in.

