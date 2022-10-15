The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Roger Stone: Trump Will Get ‘F***ing Brains Beat In’ If Runs Again

Guldbrandsen, the director of the coming documentary, “A Storm Foretold,” tweeted out a clip from the film on Saturday morning with the comment, “Footage from Jan 20 2021. Stone supports impeaching Trump: ‘Run again you’ll get your fucking brains beat in.’” We see Stone, in a car, holding a phone to his ear.

Before that statement, Stone says in the clip, “I’m done with this president. I’m gonna go public, supporting impeachment. I have no choice. He has to go.”

Impeachment? Really? Joe Biden was inaugurated on January 20, 2021. So, when did Stone think Trump was going to be impeached (again)?

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/10/new-roger-stone-video-trump-will-get-fing

