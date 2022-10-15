Roger Stone: Trump Will Get ‘F***ing Brains Beat In’ If Runs Again

Articles

Breaking: Another Roger Stone video has dropped. This time Stone is talking about Donald Trump: “run again you’ll get your fucking brains beat in”

Newly released video from @cguldpic.twitter.com/yQYRcYXesN — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) October 15, 2022

Guldbrandsen, the director of the coming documentary, “A Storm Foretold,” tweeted out a clip from the film on Saturday morning with the comment, “Footage from Jan 20 2021. Stone supports impeaching Trump: ‘Run again you’ll get your fucking brains beat in.’” We see Stone, in a car, holding a phone to his ear.

Before that statement, Stone says in the clip, “I’m done with this president. I’m gonna go public, supporting impeachment. I have no choice. He has to go.”

Impeachment? Really? Joe Biden was inaugurated on January 20, 2021. So, when did Stone think Trump was going to be impeached (again)?

