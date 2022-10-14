Russian Provocateur Raided By German Authorities

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 14 October 2022 19:14 Hits: 3

Yulia Prokhorova is known for taunting Ukrainians via social media and in person on the street. Her behavior has become a source of contention among German authorities who would like to rid themselves of her, as she lives in Germany without a residency permit.

Her apartment was raided in the early hours this morning.

And while a lot of what she does is juvenile, and would be protected under the First Amendment here, the Germans take a much dimmer view of people who advocate for unprovoked war and genocide, and for obvious historical reasons. She's screwed, in other words.

Source: Idowa (Germany)

Investigators from the State Protection Commissariat of the Landshut Criminal Police Inspectorate and the Landshut Public Prosecutor's Office searched the apartment of a 30-year-old Russian woman in an apartment building in Landshut in the early hours of Friday, the police said. The 30-year-old is suspected of having advocated and glorified the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine in several cases via social networks since May 2022 with corresponding posts on various Internet platforms. read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/10/russian-provocateur-raided-german