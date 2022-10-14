Ron Johnson Refuses To Say Anything Positive About Mandela Barnes

Articles

Published on Friday, 14 October 2022

At the end of the second debate between Mandela Barnes and Ron Johnson, the moderator said that people around the state were tired of the divisiveness in politics. So the question was to ask each candidate to say something they find admirable about their opponent.

Barnes went first and said that he respects that RoJo is a family man and obviously cares for his family.

RoJo couldn't muster even that much class:

I appreciate the fact that Lt. Governor Barnes had loving parent. His mother was a schoolteacher and his father worked third shift. So he had a good upbringing. What puzzles me is that upbringing, why has he turned against America? Why does he find America awful?

RoJo was roundly and rightfully booed by the audience.

That RoJo couldn't find one scintilla of decency in himself to say something nice about Barnes is the perfect example of what type of person RoJo really is.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/10/johnson-refuses-say-anything-positive