Mike Lee Runs To Fox To Beg For Help From Mitt Romney

Sen. Mike Lee of Utah had an urgent message about his reelection for fellow Utahn Mitt Romney when he joined Fox News Tuesday night.

"Please, get on board. Help me win reelection," Lee told Fox News host Tucker Carlson. "Help us do that—you can get your entire family to donate to me."

Just a guess here that Lee's campaign isn't exactly firing on all cylinders a month out from Election Day. Lee is facing a challenge from independent Evan McMullin, a former CIA operations officer from 2001-2010. Democrats, instead of fielding their own candidate, opted to simply back McMullin's bid.

Romney, a pro-democracy Republican, has so far declined to endorse his Trump-loving coup-plotting counterpart, calling both Lee and McMullin "friends" and indicating he was inclined to stay neutral.

But Lee really laid it on thick Tuesday.

