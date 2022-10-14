CNN Has More Remarkable Film Of Capitol Crisis From The Inside

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 14 October 2022

Don't let anybody know where you are. -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Vice President Mike Pence.

There are a lot of powerful moments in these additional CNN clips of the Capitol attack (you probably saw some of them yesterday during the Jan. 6th committee hearing - they were taken by Alexandra Pelosi, who is a documentary filmmaker), but that's the one that jumps out to me: Nancy Pelosi telling Mike Pence not to let anyone know his location. Pelosi knew exactly what they were dealing with: Insurrection at the urging of the president. She knew Pence was in danger.

The thing that struck me is how Trump and his parrots kept repeating the line that Nancy Pelosi could have stopped the attack, and did nothing. Well, now we know: Pelosi and Schumer did everything they could.

Pelosi, ever focused on the task at hand:

PELOSI: If they stop the proceedings, they would have succeeded in stopping the validation of the president of the United States. We have got to finish the proceedings.

SCHUMER: D.C. has requested the National Guard and it's been denied by DoD. I'd like to know a good goddamn reason why it's denied. I apologize. SECRETARY OF THE ARMY: No, don't apologize. SCHUMER: I've never seen anything like this. We're like a third world country here. We had to run and evacuate the Capitol. I need the okay to give the National Guard. They said it was denied. I'm going to call the Secretary of DoD. read more

