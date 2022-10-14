The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Entire Family Of 5 Sentenced For Taking Part In Capitol Riot

On Wednesday, according to CBS News reporter Scott MacFarlane, five family members from Texas were sentenced for taking part in the Capitol riot on January 6. And if you thought the mother had learned her lesson for believing former President Donald Trump's big lie of a rigged election, you'd be wrong.

Dawn Munn wanted leniency from the judge. However, that didn't stop her from regurgitating Trump's lie of massive voter fraud that never took place.

"I'm sorry for what happened on January 6," Dawn Munn said. "I understand this country has been divided between conservative and non-conservative values."

"I do not understand why our election is not secure," Munn added. "If we don't have a secure election, we don't have a country."

The judge was not amused.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/10/entire-family-5-sentenced-taking-part

