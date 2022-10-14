New Ad Is A Gut Punch To Greg Abbott

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 14 October 2022 12:43 Hits: 2

If you live in Texas, you should share this viral video with everyone you know to remind them exactly who and what Greg Abbott stands for.

It's called "No Choice," and of course that's what Greg Abbott is all about.

The video was made by a PAC called "Mothers Against Greg Abbott," and you can donate here.

The ad shows a doctor speaking to a pregnant child, reflecting the ongoing debate over abortion rights in the state. Via Newsweek:

A trigger law banning abortions in Texas went into effect in August following the U.S. Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade in late June. The law makes it a felony to perform an abortion in the state, with no exceptions for rape or incest. Abbott has previously faced a backlash for suggesting rape victims can take Plan B- emergency contraception to prevent pregnancy. The group behind the ad is Mothers Against Greg Abbott and is made up of Democrats, moderate Republicans and independents who share the goal of electing a new governor in the November 8 elections.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/10/new-ad-gut-punch-greg-abbott