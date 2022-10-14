Mexico Sues U.S. Gun Dealers To Stop Flow Of Weapons

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 14 October 2022 13:21 Hits: 1

The Mexican government filed another U.S. gun lawsuit Monday, this time against five U.S. gun shops and distributors it says are responsible for illegal weapons coming into their country. Mexico’s first lawsuit, which was recently dismissed, targeted U.S. gun manufacturers. Via NBC News:

“We are suing them because clearly there is a pattern, we contend that it is obvious that there is weapons trafficking and that it is known that these guns are going to our country,” Ebrard said.

[...] Mexico is suing for unspecified monetary damages and to demand the gun stores hire independent monitors to ensure that U.S. federal laws are followed in gun purchases.

Alejandro Celorio Alcántara, the legal adviser to Mexico’s Foreign Relations Department, said Mexico had chosen “the five worst stores” to name in the lawsuit, including three gun outlets in Tucson, one in Phoenix and one in Yuma, Arizona.