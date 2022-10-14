The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Mexico Sues U.S. Gun Dealers To Stop Flow Of Weapons

Category: World Politics Hits: 1

Mexico Sues U.S. Gun Dealers To Stop Flow Of Weapons

The Mexican government filed another U.S. gun lawsuit Monday, this time against five U.S. gun shops and distributors it says are responsible for illegal weapons coming into their country. Mexico’s first lawsuit, which was recently dismissed, targeted U.S. gun manufacturers. Via NBC News:

“We are suing them because clearly there is a pattern, we contend that it is obvious that there is weapons trafficking and that it is known that these guns are going to our country,” Ebrard said.

[...] Mexico is suing for unspecified monetary damages and to demand the gun stores hire independent monitors to ensure that U.S. federal laws are followed in gun purchases.

Alejandro Celorio Alcántara, the legal adviser to Mexico’s Foreign Relations Department, said Mexico had chosen “the five worst stores” to name in the lawsuit, including three gun outlets in Tucson, one in Phoenix and one in Yuma, Arizona.

One of the outlet owners interviewed in the video says they report multiple purchases to ATF, "It's up to them if they want to do anything with it." He told the reporter he's going to sue the Mexican government for defamation.

Should be interesting!

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/10/mexico-sues-us-gun-dealers-stop-flow

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version