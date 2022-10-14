Pelosi Wanted To Punch Trump Out, And She Is All Of Us

Articles

Just as people know where they were when John Fitzgerald Kennedy was assassinated in 1963, people will remember when a mob of savages attacked our Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, at the direction of former President Donald J. Trump. I was in my living room with my jaw open, trying to write about it while yelling, "Holy f*ckballs!" and "Oh my God!"

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, though, remained calm and level-headed as she watched it unfold on TV from a secure location. Footage of her response was released on Thursday by the Jan. 6 Committee.

At one point, Pelosi was told that Lumpy might not march to the Capitol due to security concerns, but that could change at any minute. Pelosi was sharpening her nails to tear the twice impeached, scandal-plagued, one-term President into little pieces. She was mad. After all, members of the House were putting on gas masks while rioters sought them out, looking for blood.

When Pelosi's chief of staff, Terri McCullough, calmly told her that there was a possibility that Trump would be on his way to the Capitol amid the chaos, the House Speaker said, "I hope he comes; I'm gonna punch him out. I've been waiting for this, for trespassing on the Capitol grounds. I'm gonna punch him out, and I'm gonna go to jail, and I'm gonna be happy."

McCullough said, “I would pay to see that.”

