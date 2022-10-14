Russian Asset Ron Johnson: The FBI Set Me Up!

Articles

On Thursday evening, Ron Johnson and Mandela Barnes met again for their second debate. The subject of Ukraine came up.

Barnes went first. After saying that he would support Ukraine up to the point of putting troops on the ground, he turned around and hit RoJo for being a Russian asset: Barnes pointed out how RoJo called Putin a very smart guy and that the FBI actually had to sit RoJo down to warn him that he could be a Russian asset.

RoJo also stated that he supported the efforts of Ukraine but then addressed the issue of his coziness with Russia, he went way off the deep end:

In response to the wild charge of Lieutenant Gov. Barnes, the FBI set me up with a corrupt – with a corrupt – briefing and then leaked that to smear me. He's been referring to the corruption in the FBI that I've been trying to undercover and expose.

You can hear the audience burst into laughter at his wild accusations.

Then Barnes' campaign really impressed me by coming out within two hours and selling t-shirts reading "The FBI set me up - Ron Johnson"

