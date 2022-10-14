Florida Surgeon General Under Fire For Vaccine Misinformation

Articles

In the first week of October, Florida's controversial Surgeon General issued a vaccine guidance report recommending against males aged 18 to 39 from receiving mRNA Covid vaccines.

Unfortunately for Floridians, Joseph A. Ladapo used an eight-page analysis from an unknown source that had not been peer-reviewed.

Medical experts blasted DeSantis' Surgeon General. Ladapo is an anti-VAX proponent, which is why he was hired in the first place.

Medical experts told The Washington Post that Florida's SG was using "politics masquerading as science and could lead Americans to forgo lifesaving interventions."

“We’re talking about a very small number of deaths. An extra death or two would potentially change these results,” said Robert Wachter, chair of the department of medicine at the University of California at San Francisco and co-author of a patient-safety textbook used in many medical schools. “I’m hesitant to even call it a paper; it isn’t published anywhere. The idea that [the analysis] … is being used to change policy — it does not have the scientific chops to do that.” read more

