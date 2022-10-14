Trump Loses It, Sends Wild 14-Page Letter To 'Unselect Committee'

Articles

Former President Donald Trump obviously watched the Jan. 6 hearing on Thursday. His reaction to that and to the news that he will have to testify under oath screams of desperation. On Friday morning, Trump took to his failing Truth Social platform to post, "PEACEFULLY AND PATRIOTICALLY," and left a link to a 14-page (!!!) letter to Bennie G. Thompson, the Chairman of the Select Committee. The lengthy statement that reads like a massive pity party is littered with lies.

Trump claims in the letter that he "recommended and authorized thousands of troops to be deployed to ensure that there was peace, safety, and security at the Capitol," however, there is zero proof of that. As PolitiFact notes, The D.C. National Guard reports only to the president. If such a request had been made, they would not have had the authority to deny it."

Trump spent a good portion of the letter bragging about the crowd size on Jan. 6, and to the surprise of no one, the letter starts with, "THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION OF 2020 WAS RIGGED AND STOLEN!"

