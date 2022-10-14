The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Roger Stone Goes On Misogynist Attack On Ivanka Trump

Filmmaker Christoffer Guldbrandsen released a short video of Roger Stone from his upcoming film "A Storm Foretold." This clip, used in the Jan 6 hearing, shows a highly agitated Stone shouting and swearing into the phone, cursing out Trump, Jared Kushner, and Ivanka Trump.

Apparently, the king of all ratf*ckers was livid because Trump didn't give him a second pardon.

"Jared Kushner has an IQ of 70. He's coming to Miami. We will eject him from Miami very quickly," Stone said.

"He will be leaving very quickly, very quickly. He has 100 security guards? I'll have 5000 security guards," he said.

"You want to fight, let's fight. F*ck you. F*ck you and your abortionist b*itch daughter," Stone yelled.

Wow.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/10/roger-stone-goes-misogynist-attack-ivanka

