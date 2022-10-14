Steve Scalise Busted: He Lied About Pelosi

Articles

Republicans have been desperate to invent a 'Democratic 'fall-guy' to use as a scapegoat for the insurrection on January 6.

Many turned to Speaker Pelosi, and blamed her for not calling in the National Guard (as if she had that authority), and complaining about "lack of security."

Reps. Jim Banks, Elise Stefanik, and Steve Scalise have vociferously attacked Speaker Pelosi over and over again for not supposedly calling for the National Guard.

“The American people deserve to know the truth: that Nancy Pelosi bears responsibility as Speaker of the House for the tragedy that occurred on Jan. 6,” said Representative Elise Stefanik, Republican of New York and the party’s No. 3 leader.

Since the insurrection, Republicans on Fox News and other right-wing media outlets have made an "audacious attempt to rewrite the worst attack on the Capitol in two centuries."

However, new video surfaced during Thursday's Select Committee hearing, showing Speaker Pelosi frantically trying to get the National Guard to the Capitol during the attack, while Steve Scalise and other Republican leaders helplessly watched on.

