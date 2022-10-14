Elon Musk Threatening To Pull Starlink From Ukraine

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 14 October 2022 19:07 Hits: 3

Months ago, when the war started, Elon Musk through SpaceX was regarded as a hero for donating Starlink internet terminals to Ukraine's military, communication systems seen as vital for Ukraine as Russia attacked their infrastructure. Well, now, like any good capitalist, he's tired of footing the bill and his largesse seems to be at an end.

Source: CNBC

Elon Musk said Friday that SpaceX cannot continue fund Starlink terminals in Ukraine “indefinitely,” after a report suggested his space exploration company had asked the Pentagon to cover the costs.

SpaceX’s donated Starlink internet terminals have been crucial in keeping Ukraine’s military online during the war against Russia, even as communication infrastructure gets destroyed.

Last week, Musk tweeted that the operation has cost SpaceX $80 million so far, and will exceed $100 million by the end of the year.

On Friday, the billionaire, who is also CEO of Tesla, said SpaceX cannot fund the existing system “indefinitely” and send several thousand more terminals that have high data usage.

