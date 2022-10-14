The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

The Three Races Bringing Down Democrats’ Odds Of Holding The Senate

Over the past month, there has been movement in the polls for the four likeliest tipping point states, those most likely to tip the Senate towards one party or the other. In these extremely close races, every change could have big consequences. As we get closer to the midterms, Galen Druke zooms in on the Senate races in Georgia, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

