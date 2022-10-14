Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 14 October 2022

Over the past month, there has been movement in the polls for the four likeliest tipping point states, those most likely to tip the Senate towards one party or the other. In these extremely close races, every change could have big consequences. As we get closer to the midterms, Galen Druke zooms in on the Senate races in Georgia, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Read more https://fivethirtyeight.com/videos/the-three-races-bringing-down-democrats-odds-of-holding-the-senate/