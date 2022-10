Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 14 October 2022 09:00 Hits: 3

The Colorado election officials accidentally mailed postcards about voting registration to non-citizens who were not eligible to vote. On Twitter, stories about the mistake have turned conspiratorial.

(Image credit: Marc Piscotty/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/10/14/1128968745/how-quotation-marks-turned-a-story-about-a-clerical-error-into-one-about-voter-f